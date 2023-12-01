Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 14,358 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $25,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $52.80 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.02.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total transaction of $5,411,496.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 979,759 shares in the company, valued at $51,309,978.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

