Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 2,616 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,616 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $20,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Hubbell by 2.4% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter worth about $5,040,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $300.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.26 and its 200 day moving average is $306.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 13.56%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.43.

Insider Activity

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total transaction of $543,097.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

