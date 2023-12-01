Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 6,067 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,067 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Nexstar Media Group worth $31,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,065. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.50.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $141.93 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

