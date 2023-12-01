Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,607 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $31,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after purchasing an additional 758,547,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after buying an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,311,275,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,314,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,350,268,000 after acquiring an additional 225,931 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

NYSE EW opened at $67.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.32. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,766.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,040 shares of company stock worth $12,045,513. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

