Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,862 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $27,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 42.1% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $48,672,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 741,610 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $156,598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after purchasing an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.3% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $231.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.77. The company has a market capitalization of $140.13 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $172.56 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($6.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.71.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

