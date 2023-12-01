EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) PT Lowered to $49.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut EPR Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an underweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.31.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EPR

EPR Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $47.71.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.98%.

Institutional Trading of EPR Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Rush Island Management LP raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the third quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,623,000 after buying an additional 934,674 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 489.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after buying an additional 687,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.