Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EPRT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.69.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $23.75 on Monday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.92%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,583,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,507 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after acquiring an additional 92,469 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,514,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,581,000 after acquiring an additional 347,171 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 36.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,015,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,484 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

