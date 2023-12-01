EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EUDA Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EUDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, an increase of 152.0% from the October 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

EUDA Health Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EUDA opened at $1.06 on Friday. EUDA Health has a 1 year low of $0.43 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Trading of EUDA Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in EUDA Health by 55.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,560,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 556,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EUDA Health in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in EUDA Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EUDA Health

EUDA Health Holdings Limited operates as a healthcare specialty company. The company operates through two segments, Medical Services and Property Management Services. It offers a range of specialty care services to patients; and operates medical facility general practice clinic that provides holistic care for various illnesses.

