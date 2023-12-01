Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BWS Financial

BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Eventbrite’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eventbrite from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eventbrite from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Eventbrite Price Performance

Shares of EB stock opened at $7.05 on Monday. Eventbrite has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.37 million, a P/E ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Eventbrite by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Eventbrite by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Eventbrite by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Eventbrite by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

