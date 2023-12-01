Evercore ISI Raises Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $271.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $268.00 to $271.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $295.71.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSA

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $258.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average of $274.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.18 and a 12-month high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Storage

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,102,808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after purchasing an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after purchasing an additional 114,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.