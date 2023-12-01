Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0008

Everdome (DOME) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 1st. One Everdome token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $14.39 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 97,329,117,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

