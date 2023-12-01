Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,698,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,673 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Exelon were worth $69,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth $38,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $38.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.18. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXC. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

