FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis grew its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1,225.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.85, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,454.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,681.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,338 shares of company stock worth $5,843,757. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $453.24 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $445.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $425.63.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $535.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $380.00 to $367.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.73.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

