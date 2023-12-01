Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director R. William Mcfarland Sells 4,000 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$1,247.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$762.92 and a one year high of C$1,271.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,174.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,087.19.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$25.33 by C$16.93. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of C$7.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 191.7643411 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FFH. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Cormark increased their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,500.00 to C$1,600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,511.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FFH

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.