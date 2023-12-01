Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH) Director R. William Mcfarland Sells 4,000 Shares

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00.
Fairfax Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of TSE FFH opened at C$1,247.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.85. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited has a one year low of C$762.92 and a one year high of C$1,271.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1,174.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,087.19.
Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$42.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$25.33 by C$16.93. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of C$7.10 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will post 191.7643411 EPS for the current year.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
