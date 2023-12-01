Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Hits New 12-Month High at $930.00

Shares of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $930.00 and last traded at $903.86, with a volume of 12042 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $909.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,350.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,300.00 to C$1,400.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$875.00 to C$980.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRFHF

Fairfax Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $858.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $804.90. The firm has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.82.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $42.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.