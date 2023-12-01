Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Lowered to $98.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of FRT opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average of $94.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.08.

In other news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 15,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.