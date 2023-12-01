Financial Review: Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) vs. ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS)

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) and ReShape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Allurion Technologies and ReShape Lifesciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allurion Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ReShape Lifesciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReShape Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 3,407.23%. Given ReShape Lifesciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ReShape Lifesciences is more favorable than Allurion Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

26.6% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of Allurion Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ReShape Lifesciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Allurion Technologies and ReShape Lifesciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allurion Technologies N/A N/A $32.37 million N/A N/A ReShape Lifesciences $11.24 million 0.27 -$46.21 million N/A N/A

Allurion Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ReShape Lifesciences.

Volatility and Risk

Allurion Technologies has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReShape Lifesciences has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allurion Technologies and ReShape Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allurion Technologies N/A -23.80% -16.60% ReShape Lifesciences -266.76% -492.62% -221.80%

Summary

Allurion Technologies beats ReShape Lifesciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc. focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite. The company is headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences Inc., a medical device company, provides products and services that manages and treat obesity and metabolic diseases in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Lap-Band System, a minimally invasive long-term treatment of severe obesity and more invasive surgical stapling procedures, such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy and ReShape Vest system, a laparoscopically implantable device to enable weight loss and stomach preservation. It also offers ReShapeCare virtual health coaching program, a program that supports healthy lifestyle changes for all medically managed weight-loss patients; and ReShape Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation, a technology that is in preclinical development for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus. In addition, the company provides Obalon Balloon System, a swallowable capsule used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement. The company was formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc. and changed its name to ReShape Lifesciences Inc. in 2017. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

