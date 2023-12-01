Financial Review: Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) and Quantafuel AS (OTC:QNTFF)

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) and Quantafuel AS (OTC:QNTFF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Harbors and Quantafuel AS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Harbors 6.77% 17.55% 5.86% Quantafuel AS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.0% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Clean Harbors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Harbors $5.17 billion 1.71 $411.74 million $6.66 24.26 Quantafuel AS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Clean Harbors and Quantafuel AS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Clean Harbors has higher revenue and earnings than Quantafuel AS.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Clean Harbors and Quantafuel AS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Harbors 0 1 6 1 3.00 Quantafuel AS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Clean Harbors presently has a consensus target price of $183.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.26%. Given Clean Harbors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Clean Harbors is more favorable than Quantafuel AS.

Summary

Clean Harbors beats Quantafuel AS on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc. provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste. This segment also provides industrial maintenance and specialty industrial services; and utilizes specialty equipment and resources that performs field services. The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segment provides pickup and transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste for recycling or disposal; machine cleaning and maintenance, and disposal and replenishment of clean solvent or aqueous fluids; and vacuum services to remove solids, residual oily water, and sludge and other fluids from customers' oil/water separators, sumps, and collection tanks, as well as removes and collects waste fluids found at large and small industrial locations, including metal fabricators, auto maintenance providers, and general manufacturers. This segment also manufactures, formulates, packages, distributes, and markets lubricants and other automotive products. Clean Harbors, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Norwell, Massachusetts.

About Quantafuel AS

(Get Free Report)

Quantafuel ASA, a technology-based energy company engages in converting plastic waste to low-carbon synthetic oil products replacing virgin oil products in Norway. It also develops, constructs, owns, and operates plastic-to liquid plants and plastic sorting/recycling facilities. Quantafuel ASA was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. As of May 5, 2023, Quantafuel ASA operates as a subsidiary of Viridor Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.