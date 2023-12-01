First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.70 and last traded at $61.69. 1,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 88% from the average session volume of 661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.00.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79.

First Farmers Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

