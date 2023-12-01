FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,131,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,651 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of FirstEnergy worth $82,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after buying an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after buying an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after buying an additional 300,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,190,000 after acquiring an additional 177,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FE stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.74. The stock had a trading volume of 297,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,145. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FE. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

