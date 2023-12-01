FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of FMC by 93,630.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,932,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after acquiring an additional 258,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,683,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $697,341,000 after acquiring an additional 101,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FMC by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,535,000 after acquiring an additional 330,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FMC from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FMC in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on FMC from $122.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.94.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira acquired 2,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.59 per share, with a total value of $151,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,522.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,837 shares of company stock worth $427,981 over the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.96. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $134.38. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

