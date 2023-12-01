Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist Sells 3,258 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FWONA opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.21. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $55.08 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Formula One Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Formula One Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,412,000 after acquiring an additional 13,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

