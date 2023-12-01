Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 954,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,328 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of FOX worth $32,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,914,000 after buying an additional 102,146 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,591,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FOX by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FOX by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,245,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,567,000 after buying an additional 555,423 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,531,000 after buying an additional 96,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at FOX

In other FOX news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.86. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on FOX

FOX Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.