Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.46% of Franco-Nevada worth $126,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,583,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,046,000 after acquiring an additional 198,387 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,201,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102,710 shares in the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

NYSE:FNV traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.93. 73,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,261. The company has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.05. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $111.69 and a 1 year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

