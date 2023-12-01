Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Releases Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 42.38%. The business had revenue of $232.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Frontline Stock Down 6.1 %

Frontline stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.57. Frontline has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

FRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Frontline by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,483,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after buying an additional 2,271,724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Frontline by 594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,360,781 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,804,000 after buying an additional 2,020,869 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 591.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,451,457 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,540 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,190,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,780,284 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

