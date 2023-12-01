Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Shares Up 8%

Shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSE:FURY – Get Free Report) shot up 8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.54. 256,895 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 74,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Fury Gold Mines Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.51. The company has a market cap of C$80.05 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Fury Gold Mines Company Profile

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration company in Canada. It holds interest in the Eau Claire property located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Region of Northern Quebec; and the Committee Bay gold project located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. The company was formerly known as Auryn Resources Inc and changed its name to Fury Gold Mines Limited in October 2020.

