GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $66.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $86.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GEHC. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $85.60.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $68.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 52-week low of $53.00 and a 52-week high of $87.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.97. The company has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.38.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Stories

