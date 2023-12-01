Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $49.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GMAB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Genmab A/S from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Genmab A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $757.00.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $27.74 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.36.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.03%. Research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genmab A/S

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.