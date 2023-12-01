Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 13,127 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 11,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,780,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.29. 2,788,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,841,270. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.14.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.