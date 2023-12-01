Genus Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 69,800 Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 69,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 5.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the period. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,871,580. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.31. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $14.91.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins initiated coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

