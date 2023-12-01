Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $71,994,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 286.2% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 513,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,970,000 after buying an additional 380,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,294,000 after acquiring an additional 366,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,473,000.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 24,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.50. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $74.90 and a 12-month high of $128.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $1.0001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

