Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,770 Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTS. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Fortis in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,614,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Fortis by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortis in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTS. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fortis from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.93.

Fortis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $40.31. The company had a trading volume of 84,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.99 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.46.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.42%.

Fortis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.