Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $2.52 Million in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,128,000 after acquiring an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 942,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,033,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.84.

View Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.