Genus Capital Management Inc. Invests $548,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $326,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708,063 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 650.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after buying an additional 1,883,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $145,621,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.18 on Friday, reaching $72.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,717,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,396,557. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $72.12 and a 12-month high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $186.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day moving average of $87.21.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

