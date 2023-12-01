Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,700 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Splunk by 81.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Splunk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,310,000. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Splunk by 72.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,992 shares of the software company’s stock worth $241,575,000 after buying an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,152,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,573,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,550,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,100 shares of company stock worth $3,288,473. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

SPLK stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,461. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.81, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.09. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $152.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Splunk from $116.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Splunk from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.52.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

