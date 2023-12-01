Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.62 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 12,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,752. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

