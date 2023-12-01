Genus Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 160 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in NVR by 140.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in NVR by 87.5% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 15 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $10.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6,166.00. The stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,560. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5,921.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,041.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.04. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,515.20 and a 1-year high of $6,525.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 463.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,983,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total value of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,983,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,338 shares of company stock valued at $50,877,096. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

