Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 81.6% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 184,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Lamb Weston by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. 81,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,046. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 77.14% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

