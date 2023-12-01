Genus Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.62. 82,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $544.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $456.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $454.61.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

