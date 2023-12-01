Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $761,000 Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Bruker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Bruker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bruker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BRKR traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $64.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,427. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $84.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $742.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.83 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

