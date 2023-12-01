Genus Capital Management Inc. Takes $984,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 45.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. Evercore increased their price target on Shopify from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shopify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.03.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.93. 865,931 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,824,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $75.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.53 billion, a PE ratio of -79.25 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

