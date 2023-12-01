Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,020 ($12.88) and last traded at GBX 1,000 ($12.63). 33,357 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 65,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 998 ($12.61).

Georgia Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 967.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 918.92. The company has a market cap of £438.21 million, a PE ratio of 196.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a current ratio of 4.17.

About Georgia Capital

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, advertising, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

