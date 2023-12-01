Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. TheStreet downgraded Global Net Lease from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

NYSE GNL opened at $8.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.35. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.15%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 142.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 216,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 126,837 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 30.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 240,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 55,871 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 234.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 62.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.