Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

QYLD opened at $17.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

