Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Position Boosted by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,894,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,309,000 after buying an additional 377,564 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 20.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,141,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,908,000 after acquiring an additional 368,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,674,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,816,000 after buying an additional 177,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,177,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,696,000 after purchasing an additional 254,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,844,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $41.54.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

