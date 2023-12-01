Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIGB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 454,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after acquiring an additional 283,759 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 356,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 226,172 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,686,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,125,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,540,000 after acquiring an additional 166,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 164,280 shares in the last quarter.

GIGB opened at $44.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $41.92 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

