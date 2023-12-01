Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $583,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 163,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,341,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 514.3% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 30,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $99.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $100.21.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

