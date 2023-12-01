Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Major Shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy Sells 514 Shares

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) major shareholder Langston Spousal Lifetim Lindy sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $38,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,915,846. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $73.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52-week low of $31.21 and a 52-week high of $79.40.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 79.96%. Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 100.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

