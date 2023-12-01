Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Insider Jason W. Reese Buys 69,815 Shares

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) insider Jason W. Reese bought 69,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $141,026.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,146,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,562.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 23.46 and a quick ratio of 23.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $2.49.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 200.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Great Elm Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Great Elm Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a asset management company. The company engages in credit, real estate, and finance businesses. It is also involved in business development related activities and offers investment management services. The company was formerly known as Great Elm Capital Group, Inc and changed its name to Great Elm Group, Inc in December 2020.

