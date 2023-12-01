GreenFirst Forest Products (TSE:GFP) Trading Up 5%

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (TSE:GFP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.05. Approximately 36,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 29,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Down 3.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$179.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98.

About GreenFirst Forest Products

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc manufactures and markets forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

